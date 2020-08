View a photo gallery of Takuma Sato's celebration after winning the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Takuma Sato is now a two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Sato took the checkered flag under caution, edging out Scott Dixon and teammate Graham Rahal to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

He also won the race in 2017.

Here are some of the photos from Sato's celebration after the win.