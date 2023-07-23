Moving on up! | Jace Jung called up to Double-A, Jackson Jobe makes return to West Michigan

The team announced they have promoted 2022 first round pick Jace Jung to Double-A Erie.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Tigers organization had a busy Sunday with call ups.

The team announced they have promoted 2022 first round pick Jace Jung to Double-A Erie.

Taking the next step.@jace17jung has been promoted to Double A Erie. pic.twitter.com/e2J1NKNFWc — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) July 24, 2023

The Texas Tech product has spent his one-year as a professional solely in West Michigan so far. This season, Jung has recorded a .254 batting average in High-A, but his on-base percentage is off the charts at .377.

A promotion has been on Jung's mind for a while.

"Man, it's not up to me," Jung said back on July 2. "I am going to leave that in [Tigers VP of Player development Ryan] Garko's shoes. Obviously, I want to move up. Right now, I am just going to keep grinding with these guys and try to win ball games."

Meanwhile, another first round pick is also making his return to West Michigan.

2021 first round pitcher Jackson Jobe will wear a Whitecaps uniform once again.

The following players have been promoted in the @tigers player development system:



RHP Jackson Jobe moves from Lakeland to West Michigan.



INF Luke Gold moves from Lakeland to West Michigan.



INF Wenceel Pérez moves from Erie to Toledo. pic.twitter.com/FqcBYLA2sd — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) July 24, 2023

The 20-year-old missed most of last season in West Michigan after suffering a back injury. He had lumbar spine inflammation. In 21 starts between Lakeland and West Michigan in 2022, he posted a 3.84 ERA with 30 walks and 81 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.

This season, Jobe has a 2.00 ERA in seven starts for the Flying Tigers.

Infielder Luke Gold was also promoted to West Michigan. The Boston College product has a .269 batting average to go along with six home runs and 37 RBI in Lakeland this season.

The Whitecaps begin a 12-game homestand this week starting with a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.