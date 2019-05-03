MUSKEGON, Mich — You might not know this but rebounding and getting good grades have a lot in common. Both require a desire to be the best and a desire to succeed by any means necessary.

With that in mind, let me introduce you to our Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week, Nia Miskel. Nia is a senior at Muskegon where she holds a 4.0 GPA. On the court though the number that matters most to her is her 12 rebounds a game average. For Nia, rebounding is the best part of the game .

“You just got to go get it,” she explains. “There is no height advantage or anything, you just got to want to go get it.”