Meijer Scholar Athlete: Sophia Clark

Despite her time on the ice, in the classroom and her volunteer work with the Girls Hockey Mentoring Program, Clark finds a way to get everything accomplished.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete has a very rigorous schedule and still has time to give back to others.

West Michigan Aviation Academy junior Sophia Clark plays right wing for the Griffins 16U girls ice hockey team. The Griffins are fresh off a state championship win.

Clark plays a pivotal role on the team, but also makes sure to get her schoolwork done. She is in the top of her class with a 4.2 GPA.

Despite her time on the ice, in the classroom and her volunteer work with the Girls Hockey Mentoring Program, Clark finds a way to get everything accomplished.

"It takes balance, I found," Clark said. "With hockey, you're on the ice a lot. Especially with girls hockey in the state, it's almost every weekend. You really got to find a way how to balance homework, relationships and your sport. I have done a pretty good job this season. I am proud of myself. Really just utilizing our time. Not just sitting on your phone at home. You've got to get things done. Have a good time at practice, too. Just enjoy the time that you have."

Clark will be enjoying her time in a few weeks as the Griffins are going to Nationals in California. As for her future, she's leaning towards a career in engineering at the moment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.