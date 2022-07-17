Michigan State community comes together for sixth annual Mike Sadler's Legacy Celebration

Sadler tragically passed away following a car accident in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six years ago, former Michigan State University punter Mike Sadler tragically passed away in a car accident. He was 24 years old.

Every year, the Michigan State community gathers to celebrate his life.

The Spartan family showed up in full force, as over 100 people congregated in down town Grand Rapids at the Atwater Brewery for the 6th Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration.

Sparty was in attendance, as well as Zeke the Wonderdog. The Michigan State cheerleaders, pom squad and the alumni band also attended as the Michael Sadler foundation held an auction to raise money.

The people closest to Sadler are proud his legacy is still strong and making an impact today.

"We're thrilled with the turn out," Mike's mom Karen Sadler said. "This is growing even larger every year. The fact that that is happening sequentially each year after we lost Mike is heart warming to us but says what we are doing for the community. It says something about the impact we are having carrying on the importance of building a legacy."

Sadler was impressive. The Forest Hills Northern High School graduate was the first four-time academic All-American in school history. His college teammate Darien Harris was in awe of Sadler when he first met him, and is always glad to celebrate his friend's life.