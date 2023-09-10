MSU football coach Mel Tucker accused of sexual harrassment

He is accused by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor who educates athletes about sexual violence, according to USA Today.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under an ongoing sexual harassment investigation. In a USA Today report, it was revealed that he is accused by Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist who works to educate male athletes about sexual misconduct.

In the report, it is alleged that Tucker made sexually suggestive comments and admitted to masturbating during a phone call with Tracy. The report was released just hours after after MSU's game Saturday.

USA Today reports a professional relationship between Tucker and Tracy developed over eight months of working together. Tucker allegedly invited Tracy to campus three times. Tracy went to campus twice to speak to the football team and once to be recognized as an honorary captain for the team.

The report goes on to say that the relationship took a turn after a phone call on April 28, 2022, when Tracy "sat frozen for several minutes while Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated." Tracy told USA Today that the act brought up her rape by four men from 25 years ago.

USA Today reports Tucker told a Title IX investigator that they had consensual phone sex.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a letter to the investigator, according the that report, “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

