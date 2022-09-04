Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon named national defensive player of the week

Windmon recorded one forced fumble, four sacks and seven tackles against Western Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Several Spartans made their debut in the Woodshed during Michigan State's 35-13 win over Western Michigan on Friday night.

However, one stood out above the rest.

Spartans senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week following his performance.

The UNLV transfer was all over the place at Spartan Stadium. He recorded one forced fumble, four sacks and seven tackles.

That's the most sacks in a single game by a Spartan since 2003, when Matthias Askew also accomplished the same feat against the Broncos.

Despite the impressive numbers, Windmon doesn't care what's by his name in the box score. He just wants to win.

"I just go out there and play, man," Windmon said. "We look at the film the next day. I just go from there. I don't look at stats or nothing. I just play my heart out and let the rest take care of itself. I was just doing my job. We go through those situations at practice. I am a firm believer in you practice how you play, and we just go out there and execute."

Windmon and the Spartans play at home next Saturday against Akron. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

