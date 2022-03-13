Michigan State to open NCAA Tournament against Davidson

The Spartans are a seven seed and will play their first round game Friday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though it has been an up and down regular season for the Spartans, it was still not a question if they would make the NCAA Tournament. Instead for MSU, it was more a matter of where they would start dancing—and Sunday evening, they got their answer.

Playing out of the west region, Michigan State is a seven seed in this year's Tournament. They will open up first round play Friday night against 10 seed Davidson in Greenville, South Carolina.

The winner of the game will face either Duke or Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

The Spartans are coming off a 75-70 loss to Purdue Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. MSU is 22-12 on the season.

