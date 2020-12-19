MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi looks to transfer

Lombardi started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback who led Michigan State to its only two victories, is looking to transfer to another school.

Lombardi told the Detroit Free Press that he’s entered his name in the transfer portal. Lombardi started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern. Northwestern eventually won the Big Ten West.

But Lombardi struggled against Indiana and Ohio State. He left the Ohio State game after a hard tackle and didn’t play against Penn State.

