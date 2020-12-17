MSU vs Maryland football game Saturday canceled

Maryland Athletics announced on Thursday they will be canceling Saturday's football game against Michigan State.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State, Maryland released in a statement on Thursday.

The game will not be rescheduled and all team training activities have been paused.

Due to the Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing.

According University of Maryland Athletics, between Dec. 10, 16, and 15th, student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%. Antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives (confirmatory PCR tests are pending).

There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

"This has been a season of promise and of adversity," said Head Coach Michael Locksley. "Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State."

