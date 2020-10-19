MSU's Fulton, Willekes suspended after assault charges

A spokesman for the football team says Fulton and Willekes have been suspended from the program indefinitely.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes are currently suspended after being charged with assault early last month.

A spokesman for the football team says Fulton and Willekes have been suspended from the program indefinitely.

According to online court records, Fulton’s alleged offense took place Sept. 8. He was originally charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Mike Nichols, his attorney, says the charge was reduced to simple assault.

According to the court records, Willekes’ alleged offense was also Sept. 8. The records list a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for Willekes, amended from misdemeanor assault. The records also list a misdemeanor drunk-and-disorderly person charge.

