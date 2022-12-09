MSU's Jacoby Windmon named Big 10 defensive player of the week again

hrough two games, Windmon leads the FBS in sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (4) and is tied for first in tackles for loss (6.5).

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State senior defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, the conference office announced on Monday.

Windmon is the first Spartan defensive player and the fifth Spartan overall to earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks (K Paul Edinger in 1998; QB Drew Stanton in 2005; RB Javon Ringer in 2008; K Brett Swenson in 2008).

In Week 2 against Akron, Windmon forced three fumbles, the most by a Spartan since Joe Bachie against Maryland in 2018. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss (17 yards) and 1.5 sacks (14 yards), broke up a pass, and recovered a fumble while collecting five stops overall.

Through two games, Windmon leads the FBS in sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (4) and is tied for first in tackles for loss (6.5). In his Spartan debut against Western Michigan in Week 1, Windmon had four sacks, tied for the second most in school history.

A transfer from UNLV, Windmon posted 169 career tackles in three seasons (2019-21) for the Runnin’ Rebels, adding 18.5 TFLs (100 yards), 12 sacks (85 yards), four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles in 30 career games. He earned All-Mountain West honors twice (second team in 2021; honorable mention in 2020) before transferring to Michigan State in January 2022.

No. 11/9 Michigan State (2-0) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 17 at Washington (2-0). The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and is being televised on ABC.

Michigan State – Big Ten Player of the Week in Back-to-Back Weeks

*The Big Ten began naming conference players of the week in 1987

Paul Edinger, 1998, Special Teams

Oct. 31 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7 vs. Ohio State

Drew Stanton, 2005, Offense

Sept. 17 vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 24 vs. Illinois

Javon Ringer, 2008, Offense

Sept. 6 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 13 vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 20 vs. Notre Dame

Brett Swenson, 2008, Special Teams

Oct. 4 vs. Iowa

Oct. 11 vs. Northwestern

Jacoby Windmon, 2022, Defense

Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan