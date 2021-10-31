MSU's Walker named national offensive player of the week

The transfer from Wake Forest is also a Heisman trophy candidate.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following his big day Saturday against Michigan, Michigan State Junior Kenneth Walker III is getting national recognition.

Sunday, the transfer from Wake Forest was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week.

The MSU running back tallied 197 yards on 23 yards. His 5 touchdowns tied for second most in school history.

Walker's efforts this season have also made him a Heisman contender.

RELATED VIDEO: Rivalry game highlights: Michigan vs. Michigan State

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.