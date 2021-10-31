x
MSU's Walker named national offensive player of the week

The transfer from Wake Forest is also a Heisman trophy candidate.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against Michigan's Josh Ross during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following his big day Saturday against Michigan, Michigan State Junior Kenneth Walker III is getting national recognition. 

Sunday, the transfer from Wake Forest was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week. 

The MSU running back tallied 197 yards on 23 yards. His 5 touchdowns tied for second most in school history. 

Walker's efforts this season have also made him a Heisman contender.

