'Couldn't ask for a better group': Muskegon basketball seniors leave everlasting legacy

Big Reds head coach Keith Guy was brought to tears when he was asked what the senior class has meant to him.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Muskegon boys basketball team was back in the state title game on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

Unfortunately for the Big Reds, their trip to the title game in 2023 did not result with a state championship victory, as Muskegon fell to Cass Tech 78-63 in the Division 1 title game.

Regardless of the outcome, it was Muskegon's last game of the season. It was also the last time the three Big Reds seniors Jordan Briggs, David Day III and Anthony Sydnor III wore their Muskegon basketball uniforms.

While State Championship Saturday at the Breslin Center was circled on the Muskegon basketball team's calendar all year long, it does not make it any easier for Big Reds head coach Keith Guy to say goodbye to the Class of 2023.

Guy was brought to tears when he was asked what the senior class has meant to him.

"I was going to be sad either way," Guy said. "If we won the game, I would have been sad because I have been with them for a long time. They do things the right way. I am hurting for them because they work so hard. This is life. We'll get over it You know just being around them every day. We are just going to miss all of the time that we spent together. I couldn't ask for a better group of seniors."

All three of the Big Reds senior basketball players will play college basketball next year. Briggs will take his talents to Wayne State. Day III will head to Aquinas. Sydnor III is heading up to Big Rapids to play at Ferris State.

