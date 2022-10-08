Big Reds want to continue the winning tradition at Muskegon

Muskegon finished the 2022 season with a 9-2 record.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon High School football team is the definition of consistency.

The Big Reds have not won less than nine games in a season since 2011 when they finished 8-3.

Last year, Muskegon won nine straight district championships but Cedar Springs broke that streak in the 2021 postseason. Springs had a 21-14 victory over the Big Reds.

Muskegon has the potential to be very good in 2022 because the team is young. The Big Reds started eight sophomores and one freshman last season.

All of those players return and certainly add experience to the roster that will carry them into 2022.

While the team is young, the Muskegon senior class has felt disrespected. The Big Red seniors know they can make a huge difference for the team in 2022.

"We've always been doubted since middle school," Muskegon senior football player Nickarri Lane said. "I don't think that people doubting us have got to our head at all."

Regardless of who is on the field or how old the Big Reds are, head coach Shane Fairfield says the expectations at Muskegon will always remain the same.

"Our tradition does a lot of that motivating thing for us," Fairfield said. "It does motivational things for us because their brothers, uncles, dads played here. They get it at home as well about the expectations. They get it at the barbershop. They get it at the gas station. They get it at the restaurant. They get it at the grocery store. Like, 'hey, championship, championship, championship,' you know. It's embedded in their brains that that's the expectation all of the time."

Muskegon will host the Hackley Stadium showcase on Friday August 26. North Muskegon will play Muskegon Catholic Central at 4 p.m. The Big Reds will host East Kentwood in the nightcap.

