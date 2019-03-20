GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, March 19 was a big night for our local basketball teams. Five of them had the chance to move on to the final four in their respective divisions.

In Division 1, Muskegon held off DeWitt by the slimmest of margins when a half-court shot went wide left. The Big Reds advance, 53-51.

The Division 2 match featured two West Michigan schools, Hamilton and South Christian. The Hawkeyes handled the Sailors 63-34.

In Division 3, Pewamo-Westphalia beat up on Niles Brandywine 43-19.

Division 4 is the only one that won't have a West Michigan team in the semi-finals. Adrian Lenawee Christian beat Fruitport Calvary Christian 59-32.

The semi-finals and finals will be played at Calvin College and they run from Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 23.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday:

Noon - Lake City vs. Flint Hamady (Division 3)

2 p.m. - Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (Division 3)

5:30 p.m. - St. Ignace vs. Kingston (Division 4)

7:30 p.m. - Fowler vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian (Division 4)

Friday

Noon - Wayne Memorial vs. Saginaw Heritage (Division 1)

2 p.m. - Muskegon vs. Southfield Arts & Technology (Division 1)

5:30 p.m. - Hamilton vs. Freeland (Division 2)

7:30 p.m. - Haslett vs. Detroit Edision (Division 2)

Saturday

10 a.m. - Division 4 Championship

12:15 p.m. - Division 1 Championship

4 p.m. - Division 3 Championship

6:15 p.m. - Division 2 Championship

