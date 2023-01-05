Muskegon Heights grad Willie Snead IV re-signs with San Francisco 49ers

The terms of the deal were not released.

SAN FRANCISCO — One former West Michigan high school football player is seeing his NFL dreams continue.

On Monday, Willie Snead IV and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal. The terms of the deal were not released.

The former Muskegon Heights and Holland Christian wide receiver played on the 49ers last season, but did not record a catch. He appeared in four games and bounced around between the team's 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. However, in 2015, he got his shot with the New Orleans Saints and made a huge impact with future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees.

In his first year in New Orleans, Snead nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone tallying a career-best 984 yards.

Snead has been on an active NFL roster eight years in a row. If Snead makes the 49ers roster in 2023, it will be the ninth straight year he plays in the league.

He has recorded 3,431 receiving yards in his career to go along with 16 total touchdowns.

