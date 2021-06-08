Muskegon High School football team wants more than just a good year

When you've won the state championship 12 times, you become accustomed to winning. Good isn't good enough -- at least that's the case at Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — When you've won the state championship 12 times, you become accustomed to winning. Good isn't good enough -- at least that's the case at Muskegon.

They're coming off a solid nine and two year but the bottom line is, they didn't win another title. In fact, they haven't done it in four years.

Head coach Shane Fairfield is well aware of what's expected but he's not running away from it. He just hopes his team embraces a similar mindset.

“So, work hard or go home, it’s a mentality that’s been set, it’s a blueprint that we’ve used for years and years for success here," Fairfield said. "The kids just have to be able to accept it, accept the challenges that we put before them and don’t give in."

Muskegon opens up the year on Friday, Aug. 27 on the road against East Kentwood.

