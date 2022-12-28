Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park closing as temperatures warm

The popular winter sporting park announced that it will be closing on Thursday, Dec. 28 with plans to reopen when temperatures drop below freezing again.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — While many Michiganders are looking forward to the warming weather after the bitterly cold winter storm last week, it does mean that some winter activities will have to go on hiatus.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park announced Wednesday that it will be closing this afternoon at 5 p.m. due to the warming temperatures.

The park, which opened for the season on Dec. 26, saw a lot of visitors due to the large amount of snow the winter storm blanketed across the region.

“It’s very rare that we’re open for Christmas break, and we actually did it this year,” said Bailey. “Partially open, as we don’t have the rink open, but this is cool. This is great when we can open around the holidays.”

But after only a few days, the park says that it has closed up shop until temperatures drop back down to freezing.

"Temps are warming, but we'll reopen as soon as temps return to freezing. You can stay up to date at msports.org/conditions," Muskegon Luge said in a Facebook comment on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain above the 32 degree mark for at least the next 10 days.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park's claim to fame is its 850 ft. luge track, which is only one of four luge tracks in the country. The luge track is designed for beginners with riders reaching speeds up to 30 mph on the natural ice track.

