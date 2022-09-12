Muskegon Lumberjacks sold, team parts ways with head coach

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are officially under new ownership after being purchased by former IHL Turner Cup Champion Peter Herms.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are officially under new ownership after being purchased by former IHL Turner Cup Champion, Peter Herms.

The United States Hockey League approved the sale Friday, ending an eight-year ownership for the BC Hockey Club LLC.

In addition, the Lumberjacks also announced they will be parting ways with head coach Mike Hamilton. Hamilton has been head coach for the Lumberjacks since the 2018-2019 season. He was also the first coach in franchise history to be named the USHL Coach of the Year.

“After five years with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, I have decided to step down and pursue other opportunities," Hamilton said. "I’m grateful for Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser’s support through the years. I will forever cherish the teams and players that I have coached and look forward to enjoying some time with family.”

Associate Head Coach Parker Burgess has been promoted to Head Coach effective Friday. Burgess joined the team after two seasons as head coach of the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.

The Lumberjacks play at home Friday, Dec. 9 against Team USA’s U17 squad for Teddy Bear Toss, before facing conference rival Chicago Steel on Saturday, Dec. 10 for North Pole Night.

