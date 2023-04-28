Muskegon's Anthony Bradford hopes to be drafted on 22nd birthday

The former Big Reds star has been dreaming of this moment for awhile, and he can't wait to see where he lands.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One West Michigan product heard his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft when Mazi Smith was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round on Thursday night.

On Friday night, there could be another former West Michigan high school football player have his lifelong dreams come true.

Muskegon High School graduate Anthony Bradford expects to be drafted in the second or third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford spent the last four seasons down in Baton Rouge, where he played a few games during LSU's championship season in 2019.

During his time at LSU, Bradford was a very versatile offensive lineman.

He started at three different positions on the offensive line as a Tiger just this past season, including at right and left tackle, but he was primarily used as a right guard.

The former Big Reds star has been dreaming of this moment for awhile, and he can't wait to see where he lands.

"Everything that I worked for is coming is coming to the beginning right now," Bradford said. "I don't want to call it the end. It's the start. It's going to begin tonight. I'm just happy for what is going on right now. Happy to be a part of it. I worked for it so I am just here to soak it all in. It's kind of nerve wracking just waiting. Just nerve wracking to be honest waiting to hear your name. It's a good feeling. Everybody doesn't get to feel this feeling so I am just happy I get to feel the feeling. I am geeked for everything."

Bradford is having a draft watch party Friday in Muskegon with his family, Muskegon head football coach Shane Fairfield and the current Big Reds offensive line.

Friday is also Bradford's 22nd birthday. He says the best present would be to get drafted on Friday night.

Whoever drafts Bradford, is getting a big guy. Bradford is 6'5" and 345 lbs.

