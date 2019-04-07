MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon's Cameron Martinez will be bleeding scarlet and grey next fall.

The Muskegon High School senior announced his commit to Ohio State University Thursday, July 4 on Twitter. Martinez says he will not enroll early at OSU, because he wants to spend his entire year in Muskegon competing for state championships in both football and basketball.

Martinez said other schools he considered were Northwestern, Minnesota and University of Michigan. According to the footballer, he actually received 29 D-1 offers in total -- every Big 10 school expect Illinois and Rutgers.

Martinez was a first-year junior starter at Muskegon High School, replacing La'Darius Jefferson, who is in the running back rotation at Michigan State.

247Sports lists Martinez as the 8th best player in the state for the class of 2020. He was also recognized by 13 On Your Sidelines as the 2018 MVP last year.

