Muskegon's Dametrius Walker scores touchdown at Michigan Stadium following bone cancer diagnosis

It was Walker's dream to play for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Muskegon's Dametrius Walker always wanted to play for the Wolverines. The former Muskegon star had several offers during his time with the Big Reds, but he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in his leg and had to quit football before his senior high school season.

However on Saturday, he finally got the chance to play for Michigan.

The Michigan football team welcomed Walker to the Big House.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh did not just want Walker to play for Michigan at Michigan Stadium, he wanted the Muskegon native to score.

A special moment for a special person. @Meechie468, a former high school player at Muskegon who had a goal to play for the Wolverines, has a rare bone cancer and is in hospice care. pic.twitter.com/I5UD5m0jRE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 13, 2022

The first-team offense and first-team defense lined up for a play on the five-yard line.

After the snap, Walker received the handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara with Harbaugh pushing his wheelchair from behind as he was able to maneuver himself into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Wolverines let out a big cheer as a big smile stretched across Walker's face. The team surrounded Walker following the touchdown and gave him high-fives for his effort.

Walker was able to break the huddle with a loud "Blue" chant.

"Absolutely [a] dream come true," Walker tweeted. "Appreciate you coach Jim Harbaugh for the experience, and the brotherhood teammates, and just the whole staff. Period. They really treated me like family today."

Walker had his left leg amputated due to his cancer. He is now in hospice care.