Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers

Michigan State has won its sixth straight game, beating Rutgers 31-13. The game included the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 11 Michigan State won its sixth straight game, beating Rutgers 31-13.

Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne as the Spartans used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten.

Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown. That was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

The Spartans are off to their best start since 2015, when they reached the College Football Playoff.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.