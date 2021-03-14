NASCAR announcer takes leadership role at Berlin Raceway

In addition to calling races, Jeff Striegle will handle general manager duties at the track that gave him his start.

MARNE, Mich. — Jeff Striegle made it clear.

“I've always said no,” he says.

After all, he did already have a long time, full-time job.

“In 1997, I started working for the Motor Racing Network,” he explains.

But after all these years, something told the longtime NASCAR announcer it was time to go home.

“I don't know,” the 61-year-old Wyoming native says shaking his head. “I think the timing was just right.”

And just like that, Striegle has two jobs.

He'll keep calling races for MRN but now he also has responsibilities as the General Manager of Berlin Raceway, the track that gave him his start in the sport he loves.

“If it hadn't been for this place, I never would have had the opportunity to send an audition tape into the Motor Racing Network,” Striegle says.

Upon taking the job, Striegle knew his schedule was going to be a mess but he also knew he could do some good. Like many tracks around the country, Berlin Raceway has felt a dip in attendance over the last decade.

Striegle says he understands why and how to bring fans back.

“They want more for their dollars,” Striegle says. “Right now, a track like Michigan is actually advertising 75 different things you could do during that weekend when they show up to that race. Short tracks around the country have to do the same thing.”

Striegle admits this will not be a quick fix. However, he says he's in it for the long hall and will do whatever it takes to make the Berlin Raceway experience as special for the casual fan as it was for him when he started coming more than 50 years ago.

“I remember that when I was sitting there watching. I was hooked.”

It was a moment in time that shaped his future. That’s why when the past kept calling, Striegle knew he finally had to pick up.

