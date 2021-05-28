NASCAR vet comes out of retirement for race at Berlin Saturday

Johnny Benson is set to compete in his first race in five years

MARNE, Mich. — Call it a comeback. NASCAR vet and West Michigan native Johnny Benson is competing in his first race in five years. He'll race in Saturday's Limited Late Model race at Berlin Speedway.

The 58-year-old Forest Hills Northern alum had been living a retired life in North Carolina but when a call came from Berlin GM Jeff Striegle he couldn't refuse. Benson acknowledges he has some rust to shake off. however he believes there's still a chance he could out on top.

"You know my younger self would say I'm here to win and my older self would probably say the say thing," he explained. "I want to have some fun but once I get in there and get in the race, the competitive side is going to come out. There is no doubt."

The event begins Saturday at Berlin at 6:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.