GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROW! ROW! ROW!

If you're a crew member, or know one, you'll like be at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 2019 USRowing Masters National Championships are taking place from August 15 to August 18, right here in Beer City U.S.A.

A collection of local breweries aim to make a beer garden at the event and will provide the perfect riverside view of the regatta action.

Hosted in partnership with the West Michigan Sports Commission and the West Michigan River Sports Association, the event last took place in Grand Rapids in 2014, the first national rowing event in Michigan.

More sports stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.