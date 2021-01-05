Native American tribe happy to see Cleveland drop 'Indians' name, says there is still progress to be made

"They have no business aligning themselves with traditions and culture of the Native American community," says Frank Cloutier.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cleveland fans, get used to cheering for the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians replace the Indians, which is a name the team has used since 1915. While some fans believe the change was unnecessary, for the Saginaw Chippewa tribe, it's well past time.

"Its not just that its been frustrating, its actually been rather hurtful," says Frank Cloutier, public relations director for the tribe.

The announcement left him happy, but still unsatisfied. "I wish it was a very long time ago," he says.

On the other hand, Jeff Wilson hadn't heard about the name change until he heard it at Friday's West Michigan Whitecaps game.

And he's not a fan.

"First thought was Guardians of the Galaxy," he says. "I'm going, ok, they're going to have a raccoon running around and a tree?"

A lifelong baseball fan, he feels the change was unnecessary.

"You're changing the whole history of a team," he says.

Cloutier disagrees about Cleveland.

"They have no business aligning themselves with traditions and culture of the Native American community," says Cloutier.

But he does say not all Native American team names are offensive. In the case of Central Michigan University, he says the school uses its Chippewas moniker in a respectful way.

"They want to celebrate our culture, they want to get to know our history, they want to find those parallels," he says.

All it takes to get there is a little understanding.

"Both sides, opposing or not, have to come together and start talking," he says.

Cleveland will use the Indians name through the rest of this season.

