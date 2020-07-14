Native Americans, school leaders in Michigan react to NFL team name change

'Redskins' name will be retired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brent Noskey heard the concerns when he became the Superintendent of Belding Schools a few years ago.

"It wasn't offensive to me personally but I saw it was offensive to many Native Americans," says Noskey.

That led the district to ultimately change the Redskins mascot. Other West Michigan schools like Paw Paw have now followed.

"It was the right thing to do, seeing all these people now struggling through that validates that we made the right decision," says Noskey.

That decision has now been made at a national level with the Washington Redskins retiring their name and logo.

It took nearly nine decades, but on Monday the popular NFL team announced the change to their divisive mascot name.

Frank Cloutier with the Saginaw Indian Chippewa Tribe says the change will resonate with many native people especially the youth.

"We are asking for parity, I'm asking for equality, I'm asking for a seat at the table and I want to be heard...the Native American community wants to be heard," says Cloutier.

