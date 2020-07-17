Boomshakalaka: NBA Jam creator ended Ferris State career to pursue the big leagues

The Creator of NBA Jam briefly studied at Ferris State.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it came to creating a successful arcade game in the 1990s, it seemed like too much violence was never enough.

And had fate, or rather a flop, not intervened, that might have been the route for video game designer Mark Turmell’s next project

“I made a game called 'Total Carnage' that didn’t do well, and the artist that was really talented walked away from me to go with another team that created the mortal combat franchise,” Turmell said.

The then 29-year-old Bay City native knew he needed to go in a different direction. Turmell was a big Pistons fan, so he quickly decided that blood was out and basketball was in. Except in his new creation, the volume would be turned up.

“I’m not a fan of the simulation games,” he explained. “I wanted, kind of, over the top sports.”

The game would eventually be called “NBA Jam.” It was 2-on-2 basketball where you could break all the rules and the Law of Gravity.

“The nature of it being an arcade game, it really forces your hand in being quick,” the 56-year-old said. “We try to get money every two, two and a half minutes and it definitely did.”

NBA Jam was an overnight success and would go on to create a revenue of $1 billion in quarters. It was played all over the country including at Ferris State, the school Turmell briefly attended before dropping out early to begin a career in gaming.

“I just got an offer from a company out in California that had published a couple of my Apple 2 games and so I just quite Ferris “

In hindsight, the decision, much like NBA Jam was a slam dunk.

“It was definitely perfect timing, you know digital graphics, digitized graphics coming to the forefront, and then with a great game," said Turmell.

Part of the game’s charm was commentary, provided by voice artist Tim Kitzrow. When you think about NBA Jam, his famous “Boomshakalaka” as well as what he says when a player makes three baskets in a row.

“He’s on fire!” Kitzrow shouts.

The phrase was fitting then as it is today. Because after all these years, NBA Jam is still “on fire” as well.

