CLEVELAND — Just ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the league's more surprising moves.

Sending a pair of expiring contracts in guard Brandon Knight and center John Henson to the Detroit Pistons, as well as a second-round pick, the Cavs acquired a 2-time All-Star center in Andre Drummond.

Shortly after details of the deal between Cleveland and Detroit were first reported prior to the league's 3 p.m. ET deadline, Drummond took to Twitter share his thoughts on his departure from Detroit, where he had established himself as one of the league's top centers over the course of eight seasons in the NBA.

Selected with the No. 9 pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Drummond had spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, leading the NBA in rebounding in three different seasons. In 49 games this season, the 26-year-old center has averaged 17.8 points and an NBA-best 15.8 rebounds.

With a player option for the 2020-21 NBA season, Drummond possesses the potential to either enter free agency in the coming offseason or opt into his deal for a $28.7 million salary next season. In Cleveland, Drummond will join a veteran frontcourt featuring Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, as well as one of the league's youngest backcourts with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Following Wednesday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavs currently lay claim to the NBA's second-worst record at 13-39.

