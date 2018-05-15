The Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the NBA during 2017-2018 regular season, but help is on the way for the organization.

The Suns entered the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery with the best odds of winning the No. 1 overall pick, and that is exactly what they did at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago on Tuesday night.

The Suns have never made the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but have made top-five selections on nine occasions, including the No. 4 choice in each of the last two years and the No. 5 pick during the 2013 NBA Draft.

NBA DRAFT LOTTERY RESULTS

14. Denver Nuggets

13. Los Angeles Clippers

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

11. Charlotte Hornets

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. New York Knicks

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets through Boston Celtics)

7. Chicago Bulls

6. Orlando Magic

5. Dallas Mavericks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

3. Atlanta Hawks

2. Sacramento Kings

1. Phoenix Suns

© 2018 WKYC