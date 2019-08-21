Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has returned to his home in Detroit after an eight-week stint in a Chicago rehabilitation facility following a stroke he suffered on May 26.

"On Friday, Dan Gilbert returned to Detroit to continue his rehabilitation locally," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Crains Detroit. "We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan's recovery and are glad to have him back home."

Earlier this month, Gilbert recorded a video that was shared with Quicken Loans' 17,00 employees. In the video, the Cavs owner can be seen speaking clearly with no noticeable physical signs of the stroke he had suffered two months earlier.

"Dan Gilbert here, remember me?" Gilbert says in the video. "Keep doing what you're doing because whatever you're doing is great. Going much better since I left a few weeks back, I noticed. So thank you. Thank you for all your well wishes and the letters, notes, emails, voicemails and texts. I read every single one and I really appreciate them."

On June 20, the 57-year-old Gilbert was released from Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, where he had stayed for nearly a month after suffering his stroke. In May, Quicken Loans vice chairman Bill Emerson told Crain's Detroit Business his boss was "doing as well as he can be doing," although all who have spoken publicly on the matter have acknowledged Gilbert has a long road to recovery ahead.

"To be clear, Dan's recovery is a process that will take time — but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head-on as he always does," Farner said in June.