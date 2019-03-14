GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans will get the chance to win a limited-edition Ben Wallace bobblehead and will have the opportunity to bid on special 'Fear the Fro' jerseys throughout Friday night's game.

The first 1,000 fans that make it through the doors will receive the bobbleheads. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Throughout the night, fans will also be able to bid on special 'Fear the Fro' jerseys that pay homage to the Detroit Pistons' legend and co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive, Ben Wallace. The highest bidders of those auctions will get a post-game photograph with their player and a signed jersey. All proceeds will benefit Wedgewood Christian Services.

“Lacks Enterprises, Inc. has been honored to partner with the Grand Rapids Drive for five years, each year hosting a theme night and supporting an amazing, local non-profit who is making a big difference in the West Michigan Community! This year we are thrilled to again highlight Wedgwood Christian Services and the many different ways that they tirelessly work toward the betterment of our community and the lives it serves,” says Jenn Groendyke, Manager of Public Relations for Lacks. “Lacks is also very excited to work with the Drive to sponsor Ben Wallace Bobblehead Night! I know that we, our employees, and the community are so excited to have Mr. Wallace be a part of Grand Rapids and we’re looking forward to a fun and exciting night!”

You can purchase a Ben Wallace 3-Pack that includes a special 'Fear the Fro' t-shirt as well as 3 tickets to any remaining Drive game. Those are $40 and can be purchased online or by calling the Drive's front office at 844-GR-DRIVE (844-473-7483)

Friday's game will be up against Windy City as the Drive continue to fight for the Central Division title and make the team's second consecutive playoff.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.