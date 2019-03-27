On March 24, 2018, Grand Rapids Drive basketball player Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court during a game at the DeltaPlex Arena. Two days later, on March 26, he died from what doctors said was a "sudden cardiac event."

Upshaw was 26 years old when he passed away.

Tuesday marks one year since Upshaw suddenly died, and his team remembered and honored him on social media.

The Drive said, "One year ago today, the Drive lost a member of it's family with the passing of Zeke Upshaw. Zeke was a great player on the court and an even better person off it who touched the lives of many here in West Michigan. Today, we remember our friend and brother, Zeke."

The team also held a moment of silence for Upshaw at their last home game of the regular season on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding Upshaw's death were called into question over the past year. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in May 2018, which alleged lifesaving measures were not performed quickly enough.

The lawsuit named the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, the SSJ Group which owns the Drive, and the DeltaPlex as defendants.

RELATED: Zeke Upshaw wrongful death lawsuit refiled with Michigan U.S. court

The Drive started their playoff run on Tuesday against the Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.