GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the Grand Rapids Drive joined a practice for The Pacers, a wheelchair basketball team, Tuesday night.
The players from the Detroit Pistons' G-league affiliate shot hoops and ran drills with Mary Free Bed's youth and adult wheelchair basketball teams.
Last year, the Drive faced The Pacers on the court in a scrimmage. All of the athletes were in wheelchairs.
The Jr. Pacers team took first place this weekend in a wheelchair basketball tournament called Keep up the Pace.
