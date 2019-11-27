GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the Grand Rapids Drive joined a practice for The Pacers, a wheelchair basketball team, Tuesday night.

The players from the Detroit Pistons' G-league affiliate shot hoops and ran drills with Mary Free Bed's youth and adult wheelchair basketball teams.

Last year, the Drive faced The Pacers on the court in a scrimmage. All of the athletes were in wheelchairs.

The Jr. Pacers team took first place this weekend in a wheelchair basketball tournament called Keep up the Pace.

