GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Drive have announced two open tryout dates for 2019, and pre-registration for both dates is now available.

A tryout in Grand Rapids will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MSA Woodland, located at 2100 28th St. SE. There will also be a tryout in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Joe Dumars Fieldhouse Detroit, located at 1120 West State Fair Ave. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. on both days for players to check-in.

“We’ve been fortunate over the last five years to have open tryout participants not only make our roster but contribute in significant ways to our teams," said Drive General Manager Jon Phelps. "These tryouts are an important part of our process in filling out our roster and we are excited to see the talent on display this year in Grand Rapids and in Detroit.”

Each tryout is limited to 100 participants who must all meet NBA G League eligibility requirements.

Local player tryouts provide players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Grand Rapids Drive and Detroit Pistons coaches and operations staff. All participants will be eligible to receive an invitation to the Drive's preseason training camp in October.

To pre-register, participants should submit the required forms along with a $150 non-refundable pre-registration fee. Acceptable forms of payment include cashier's checks, money orders, credit card or cash.

All forms are available at NBAGrandRapids.com and should be mailed to the following:

Grand Rapids Drive, Attn: Open Tryout at 40 Monroe Center St. NW Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The pre-registration deadline for both tryouts is Sept. 20.

Walk-up registration is subject to availability and has a non-refundable fee of $200 at the door.

If you have more questions regarding the tryout, contact Rob Johnson at rjohnson@nbagrandrapids.com.

