OSHKOSH, Wis. — Down but not out.

Trailing by 21 points going into the fourth quarter, the Grand Rapids Drive outscored Wisconsin 48-20 in the final period to win 126-117 Sunday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Pistons two-way player Jordan Bone led the way for Grand Rapids with 28 points and 11 assists. He was one four Drive players to finish in double figures and one of three Drive players to finish with double-doubles.

Grand Rapids has won four of its last five. The Drive next play Tuesday against the Windy City Bulls at the DeltaPlex.

