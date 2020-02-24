GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a quick stint in Grand Rapids, the Pistons guard Khyri Thomas is ready for an NBA return.

On Monday, Detroit recalled Thomas after he posted averages of 17 points and 4 rebounds in two G-League games with the Drive over the weekend.

Prior to his first game Friday, Thomas, a second-year guard out of Creighton, hadn't played since suffering a foot injury in early November.

Last year with the Pistons, Thomas averaged 2.3 points in 26 games.

