Grand Rapids, MI — The Lakeland Magic defeated the Grand Rapids Drive, 109-94, snapping the Drive's three-game winning streak.

Gabe York served as the main offensive weapon for the Magic. He scored 14 of his career-high 29 points in the third quarter when the Drive were outscored 23-11. York was 5-of-9 from three-point range.

For the Drive, Scottie Lindsay set a new career high with 24 points, leading the Drive in scoring for the first time this season.

These same two teams will meet for a rematch Friday night at the DeltaPlex.

