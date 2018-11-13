MINNEAPOLIS - Caris Levert, a third-year player having a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets, fell awkwardly on his right leg after hustling back in transition and leaping to defend a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury happened with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. He was responsive and sitting up as he talked to trainers, and was taken off the court on a stretcher, with a towel draped over his head.

Levert, 24, entered the game averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 13 games this season. He played four seasons for coach John Beilein at Michigan, though he missed parts of his final two seasons at Michigan with foot injuries.

He was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

Update from the Nets at 9:35 p.m.: "Caris LeVert sustained a right leg injury and is being taken to a local hospital where he will undergo a full evaluation. Further updates will be issued as available."

