GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Drive is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, May 16, to introduce Ben Wallace as an ownership partner of the team.

Wallace won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award four times and in nine seasons with the Detroit Pistons and made two NBA Finals appearances -- winning a championship with the Pistons in 2004.

According to a press release from the team, Wallace’s unlikely route to basketball stardom began with two seasons at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio and finishing his collegiate career at Virginia Union. He went undrafted in the 1996 NBA draft and played a short stint in Italy. Wallace was signed later that year by the Washington Wizards (then the Bullets) and was part of a multi-player trade to Orlando in 1999. In 2000, he was again part of a multi-player trade with the Pistons, where he endeared himself to the fans and became an instant fan favorite and team legend.

The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Ray Kroc Center on Division Avenue.

