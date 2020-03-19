FLINT, Mich — Kyle Kuzma, a forward for the Los Angles Lakers in the NBA, is helping out the city of Flint amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Flint and giving meals to seniors, who are some of the most vulnerable at this time. The story was first reported by The Athletic on Wednesday and on Thursday the Y thanked him for his donation.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

"Thank you Kyle Kuzma. Who is staying with the Y and personally donating 550 meals each week so our seniors do not go hungry," said the CEO of the Greater Flint YMCA, Shelly Hilton, in a video message online.

The program will provide dinner and a snack, seven days a week, across eight different food distribution sites in Flint, to the local seniors. It will start Monday March 23.

RELATED: New COVID-19 case count soars as state includes results from additional labs

This is not the first time Kuzma has given back the Flint area. He has previously held basketball camps and school supply drives at Powers Catholic High School.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES:





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



