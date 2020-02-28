In the days after Kobe Bryant's tragic death in January, Nike.com and retailers around the country sold out of various models of the NBA legend's signature shoes.

It now appears a restock is on the horizon.

Earlier this week, official images surfaced online of a Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro model. According to SneakerNews.com, the shoe will be made available for retail March 26 -- exactly two months after Bryant's death.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

RELATED: Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial at Staples Center

In January, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine passengers to die in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In the weeks since, the basketball community has publically mourned both Kobe and Gianna's deaths, with players and coaches alike wearing different models of Bryant's signature sneakers during games.

As for the shoe hitting shelves next month, the Zoom Kobe 5 Protro -- a modernized take on the Kobe V shoe that Bryant wore during the 2009-10 season -- won't have to wait until March to make its on-court debut. Current Lakers star Anthony Davis wore the Lakers-colored shoe during the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago earlier this month, while San Antonio Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan has worn the shoe during games in recent weeks.

It remains unclear how limited the release of the Zoom Kobe 5 Protro Lakers will be and how much it will cost.

RELATED: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu first to 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds

RELATED: Kobe bought Vanessa the actual blue dress from 'The Notebook'