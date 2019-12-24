DETROIT — Tobias Harris scored 35 points against his former team and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 125-109.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games.

Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds, while reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21.

Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row.

Blake Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

