NEW YORK — Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen across the court during a game against New Orleans.

The NBA announced the punishment Tuesday, a day after Detroit's 117-110 overtime defeat at home.

With 37 seconds left and play stopped, Rose sat slumped on a courtside table and flung a pen into the stands.

►The NBA shared video here.

Earlier, his bank shot tied the score at 100 in regulation with 30 seconds left, capping Detroit's rally from 16 points down with 11 minutes remaining. Rose had two turnovers during the last 90 seconds of overtime.

