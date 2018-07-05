The Detroit Pistons roster is better than the one Stan Van Gundy inherited.

But it wasn’t enough.

A source close to the situation told the Free Press that the Pistons have decided to end the Van Gundy era today with one year left on the five-year, $35-million deal signed in May 2014 to make the Pistons one of the few NBA franchises where coaching and personnel control rested with one man.

The team will now begin a search for a new coach and president of basketball operations.

Gores looks to the future with a franchise that lacks salary cap space and likely lacks a 2018 first-round pick to fuel a major overhaul.

But Gores hinted two nights before the Pistons’ regular-season finale that he felt change was necessary.

“We got to make some changes,” Gores said in the owner’s bunker suite at Little Caesars Arena. “I’m just not sure what they are and he’s been working the whole season so I need to hear from Stan. I can tell you he’s an extremely dedicated man so I think he’s been good for our franchise.

“That I know for sure.”

Overpaying for free agents and injuries to point guard Reggie Jackson were the main factors in Van Gundy’s demise.

But after two seasons, it appeared the Pistons were headed in the right direction.

The Pistons started 5-23 in the 2014-15 season when Van Gundy stunned observers by using the stretch provision to waive forward Josh Smith a few days before Christmas.

The move energized the team and it finished .500 the rest of the season.

The Pistons traded for Jackson at the February 2015 trade deadline and he was the most important offensive player when the franchise reached the playoffs in 2016 – Van Gundy’s only playoff appearance with the Pistons, when they finished 44-38.

But after that, things started to go wrong.

The Pistons overpaid for free agents Jon Leuer (four years, $42 million) and Boban Marjanovic (three years, $21 million) in 2016.

More: Pistons' signings show pattern of overpaying for role players

The trend continued the following offseason when the Pistons signed Langston Galloway to a three-year, $21-million contract, which further highlighted cap management issues.

Van Gundy might have overcome the self-inflicted wounds, but he couldn’t overcome to injuries to Jackson.

Jackson missed the first 21 games of the 2016-17 season after a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat left knee tendinitis.

He never was fully healthy that season and he was shut down with nine games remaining. The Pistons finished 37-45.

They started hot this season and were 19-14 when Jackson went down with a severe right ankle sprain and missed the next 37 games.

The Pistons went 12-25 during that span, effectively ending postseason chances.

Even the Jan. 29 acquisition of No. 1 scoring option Blake Griffin didn’t stop the slide.

The next front office will likely be limited.

The Pistons are projected to be well over the NBA’s $101-million salary cap for the 2018-19 season, meaning a big-time free agent isn’t arriving this summer.

With a roster of big salaries (Griffin, Andre Drummond, Jackson and Leuer), the team’s group of young (cheap) players are probably needed to fill out the roster.

The draft doesn’t offer much help.

The Pistons (39-43), who finished the season Wednesday night with the 12th worst record in the NBA, will likely send their 2018 first-round lottery pick to the Los Angeles Clippers as a part of the Griffin trade.

The Pistons have to land in the top three (2.5 percent chance) of next month’s draft lottery to keep the top-four protected pick.

The situation limits the Pistons’ path to improvement this offseason when they will seek to end the postseason drought of two straight seasons.

The team will have the use of the midlevel exception to sign a free agent or free agents.

The team has a $7-million trade exception from the deal that landed Griffin, meaning they can trade for a player equal or lesser to the value of the exception, without having to send a player to the other team.

The exception expires Jan. 29, 2019.

The team has a second-round pick.

Despite the situation, the roster is improved under Van Gundy.

He inherited a roster with many players currently out of the NBA, like Will Bynum, Josh Harrellson, Charlie Villanueva and Peyton Siva.

There was legit hope that the man who led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals could do the same for the Pistons.

But ultimately a 152-176 record over four seasons wasn’t enough to save Van Gundy.

