CLEVELAND — Derrick Rose hit a 15-footer with 27 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied for a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose, who scored 24 points, hit a runner in the lane to give Detroit a 114-113 lead and cap a comeback that began with the Pistons trailing 110-91 early in the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton's late shot didn't hit the rim and Cleveland was called for a shot clock violation. The Cavaliers have lost five straight.

BLAKE GRIFFIN KNEE INJURY

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.

The Pistons say Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.

The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time.

He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Pistons probably won't want to rush Griffin back in part because they are mired in another rebuilding season.

Making the playoffs seems unlikely.

Recent coverage on the Pistons from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.