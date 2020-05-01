SAN FRANCISCO — Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out late, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Reserve guard Alec Burks contributed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Golden State's fourth straight defeat following a four-game winning streak.

Golden State star Draymond Green was ejected with 4:57 left in the third.

