DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday. Jackson is in the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons.

The 29-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.

Oklahoma City drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011. He has averaged 12.9 points over his career.

